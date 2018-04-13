Clark Gregg Returns To MCU With ‘Captain Marvel’ Set Photo

Marvel recently announced that Captain Marvel had kicked off production as well as revealed that Clark Gregg would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fan-favorite character Agent Coulson. Now, Gregg has taken to social media with set photo celebrating his return by paying a visit to the office of an old friend.

In a post Gregg on his Instagram account, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star shared a photo of himself standing in frong what appeared to be a door sign that read “N. Fury”. That’s right: Coulson is stopped by Nick Fury’s space. Check it out below.

“New job, old friends,” Gregg captioned the photo and marked with “#captainmarvel”.

Gregg’s return to the MCU — on the big screen — is a huge moment, one that fans are no doubt very excited about. After Coulson’s “death” in Avengers, he’s been the main character of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and while it’s good to see Coulson still exiting within the universe, giving the character deeper ties to the film universe is something that fans have long wanted. Even with Captain Marvel taking place in the 1990s, Coulson’s appearance in the film will give fans even more context and history for the character — a truly thrilling prospect.

Of course, seeing Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) name pop up is equally as exciting. With Captain Marvel taking place long before Coulson first showed up in Iron Man, Coulson’s interactions with Fury could potentially reveal how the beloved Agent ended up working with Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D in the first place.

Gregg isn’t the only Marvel Studios alum to return for the film, with Guardians of the Galaxy stars Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou set to appear in the film.

Check out the film’s full roster below:

“The film stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsoh, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.”

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8, 2019.

