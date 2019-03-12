Clark Gregg Calls out ‘Captain Marvel’ Haters as Sad Dinosaurs Wandering Toward the Tar Pits

Captain Marvel star Clark Gregg has a message for the trolls and haters who have been slamming the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

In a conversation with Nerdist Gregg, who reprises his role as Agent Phil Coulson in Captain Marvel, calls the small group of toxic fans who have been putting out manufactured backlash against the film “sad”, likening them to dinosaurs on their way to extinction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are people that get very bent out of shape about the fact that she’s a woman, and that Brie’s a woman, and wants to see women moving into an equal place in humanity to men,” Gregg said. “It’s sad. It must be sad to be that kind of dinosaur wandering toward the tar pits.”

Those “dinosaurs” have been vocal on social media as well as on Rotten Tomatoes about their “issues” with Captain Marvel and while some have notably taken issue with movie, the primary focus of their ire has been its star, Brie Larson, and her observation about the makeup of most of the press she encountered in promoting the movie. Specifically, Larson said that she wanted to read the opinions of critics and press in the demographics featured in a film generally — meaning more women of color, biracial women, etc. as opposed to just white men. She later clarified her initial comments to not that she was asking for more voices, not less, but that hasn’t stopped the barrage of claims that Larson is “racist” and “sexist”.

It’s those sorts of comments that first led Rotten Tomatoes to change how fans can review upcoming films as well as prompted them to purge over 50,000 user “reviews” from their site in an effort to clear the fraudulent response and reflect a more accurate reaction to the film.

“We launched some changes to the movie pre-release functionality last week, which included not allowing users to leave a comment or review prior to a movie’s release in theatres.” Rotten Tomatoes said in a statement last week. “However, we still invite users to vote if they ‘want to see’ a movie prior to its release, and that vote total is displayed on the site.”

However, even with the efforts of a few, Captain Marvel is getting plenty of box office love. The film is still out-performing estimates at the box office and has even set a record for biggest global opening ever for a female-led movie with the film set for $455 million global opening weekend. The film is also on track to open with $153 million domestic, a number that makes it the seventh-largest domestic opening for a Marvel Studios film and the second-highest domestic opening for a solo MCU character debut — second only to last year’s Black Panther, another character Gregg said the MCU wouldn’t be complete without.

“It wouldn’t have been a complete canvas without someone like Captain Marvel in the same way it was never going to be a complete canvas without T’Challa and Wakanda,” Gregg said.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!