7 DC Characters Who Would Bond With the Venom Symbiote

Venom debuted in 1988 and quickly became one of the most popular Spider-Man villains of all time, bonding with the alien costume that the Wall-Crawler got in Marvel Super Heroes Secret War. He made symbiotes popular, birthing an entire new kind of Marvel character. The Venom symbiote has proven to be the most powerful of the Klyntar symbiotes, allowing its main host Eddie Brock to defeat even the god of symbiotes Knull. The Venom symbiote is most known for its time with Eddie, but beyond him and Peter Parker, several others have worn it, including the villain Scorpion, Eddie’s son Dylan, and Mary Jane Watson.

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DC Comics doesn’t really have much like the Venom symbiote, but if the alien costume made its way to the DC Multiverse, it would definitely find someone to bond with. There are numerous heroes and villains who would definitely want to get their hands on it, using its power for their own goals. These seven DC characters would bond with the Venom symbiote, creating powerful new fusions.

7) Superman

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Superman doesn’t really need the power of the Venom symbiote, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t bond with it. In fact, we’ve seen him do so not very long ago. The excellent Spider-Man/Superman #1 saw him taken over, unable to control it and going after Spider-Man. However, one imagines that if Clark knew the history of the symbiote, he’d bond with it to help it. That’s just the kind of person the Man of Steel is; he would want to allow the symbiote to have the kind of life it was made for. He’d also find it useful when it came to costume changes, since he could shape it into both casual clothes and superhero costumes. He’d only take on the symbiote if he thought it would help it or others, using it for good.

6) Nightwing

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Nightwing is one of DC’s greatest heroes, having fought evil alongside Batman since before he was even a teen. He helped found the Teen Titans and eventually stepped out of the shadow his mentor to become Nightwing. Since then, he’s become one of the leaders of the superhero community, battling the worst evils imaginable. However, as skilled as he is, he’s only human. The Venom symbiote would offer him the power he needs to beat enemies much more powerful than him. On top of that, like Superman, he’s just a good person and if he thought bonding with the symbiote would be good for it, he would jump at the chance.

5) Lex Luthor

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Lex Luthor hates Superman and is constantly looking for a way to destroy his foe. He’s known for creating weapons tailor-made to use against Kryptonians, and has teamed up with dangerous beings of all stripes in order to get the power to end the Man of Steel. Lex would jump at the Venom symbiote. While it wouldn’t give him anything close to the power of the Last Son of Krypton, it would give him some advantages and allow him to experiment with the Klyntar symbiotes, figuring out a way to make them better weapons against Superman. He’d be a terrible host to it, but he’d definitely want to get his hands on it.

4) Red Hood

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Jason Todd is the black sheep of the Bat-Family. While he’s one of the best fighters, having been trained by Batman before his death and then Talia al Ghul after his return, his more violent methods have put him at odds with the Dark Knight and other members of the family. The Venom symbiote would be perfect for him. It would give him power that he didn’t have before, make him tougher to hurt than ever, and would allow him to move more quickly through the city. Red Hood would love the Venom symbiote and the two would get along very well.

3) The Joker

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The Joker loves to cause chaos, and superpowers like the Venom symbiote give him would allow him to cause a lot of chaos. While he would fit better with the Carnage symbiote, as both of them love killing, he would also want the Venom symbiote just because of what it could give him. One of the most interesting things to think about is how it would affect him. Would having this new voice in his mind make him better or worse? Maybe the Venom symbiote, used by many for heroism for years now, would be able to fix his mind. He would want it for its power, but it may make him a better person than he would be without it.

2) Bane

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Bane is one of Batman’s greatest foes and he’s already known for using Venom. Of course, in his case, it’s an addictive drug that gives him greater physical abilities and not an alien being. The fact that he uses the drug shows that he would definitely take the symbiote. Bane grew up in the most terrible prison in Santa Prisca and he learned to take any advantage offered to him to survive. Given a chance to bond with the Venom symbiote, he’d jump at it. It would interesting to see how it changes him, because we’ve seen how well he does when he has someone that cares about him, like in the Secret Six.

1) Batman

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Batman and the Venom symbiote are a match made Heaven. The Dark Knight would want it for its power, using it to help battle against the worst threats to Gotham and the world. One of the defining characteristics of Bats is his desire to not be alone, despite how much it seems like he’s a loner, to create a family. The Venom symbiote would make sure he never felt alone, all while giving him the power to fight crime better. Honestly, it’s pretty easy to imagine the Caped Crusader and the symbiote talking to each other constantly, becoming the best of friends.

What DC heroes do you think would bond with the Venom symbiote? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!