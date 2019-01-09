‘Captain Marvel’ Directors Tease a Different Kind of Origin Story

Captain Marvel is set to feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of one Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). While the shared entertainment universe has seen its fair share of origin stories, the one in Captain Marvel is unlike any that’s come before.

That is, of course, according to Anna Boden, one of the directors behind the film. Speaking with Fandango, Boden made sure to share the origin of the MCU’s Danvers isn’t another traditional story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think one of the really fun things about this movie, because it is an origin story, is that it’s not your traditional origin story,” Boden says. “What’s going to be fun and surprising for an audience is going to be uncovering the mystery of how this particular superhero got her powers and became who she is, along with [being] on a journey with this character.”

“It was a really fun way to make a movie, a really fun way to imagine an origin story, because it has this nontraditional structure. I think it’s going to be a fun ride for people.”

Though the MCU started off with a string of origin flicks in the vein of Iron Man and Captain America: The First Avenger, the stories have started being released on a more intermittent basis. Though Black Panther was the first film featuring T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as king of Wakanda, the character first became the Black Panther off-screen in a prelude comic. Taking that into account, that’d leave Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange (2016) as the last true origin film we’ve seen from Marvel Studios.

With a huge name attached in the lead role, the Academy Award-winning Brie Larson will more than likely have her own franchise within the larger MCU for quite some time. In addition to Captain Marvel, Larson is set to reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame this April.

Are you looking forward to seeing the origin of Carol Danvers? What do you hope to get out of Captain Marvel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Captain Marvel enters theaters two months from today on March 8th. Two other films from Marvel Studios are on the release slate for this year, including Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and the Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.