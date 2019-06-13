Captain Marvel Directors Talk Filming Stan Lee Cameo

After what felt like a long wait, Captain Marvel was finally released on DVD and Blu-ray this week. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film comes with tons of exciting bonus features, including a commentary with the movie’s directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. During the film, the two discuss the movie’s Stan Lee cameo, which ended up being his first live-action appearance after passing away in November.

“And of course the Stan Lee cameo. I don’t know what there is to say about that but you know of course Stan Lee’s gonna have a cameo in all these films and we were looking to the script to figure out which scene made the most sense, and it seemed like he should be a passenger on this train and the question became what’s he doing, what’s he doing on the train. What was Stan doing in 1995? He was in a movie called Mallrats, so we thought that would be fun if he was rehearsing his lines for Kevin Smith’s film Mallrats,” Fleck explained.

“And it’s of course always an amazing day when Stan Lee comes to set for a cameo and we’re so grateful to have had that opportunity to meet him and work with him,” Boden added.

The directors have spoken about the cameo before, sharing what it was like “mastering a good Stan Lee cameo.”

“You know it just, it felt right,” Fleck explained back in February. “When you look at the script and you’re like, ‘Where are we gonna put Stan Lee in this movie?,’ that seemed like the right place. Throw him into that scene,” he explained.

“It’s just great when he comes on set it’s, uh, it’s a real honor to meet him. He’s a legend in this business and, everyone really like pays attention and people come out of the woodwork, you know, some crew member you didn’t even know will come out trying to shake his hand,” Fleck added. “But really, it’s cool.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

Captain Marvel is officially available for home viewing. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in most theaters, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands on the big screen on July 2nd.