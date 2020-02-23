Captain Marvel Spotted Filming Disneyland Commercial for Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus is coming to Disney’s California Adventure this summer and it looks like one hero is already getting ready for the opening. On a Disneyland Facebook group, Kevin Winston pointed out Captain Marvel‘s appearance at the park filming an ad. Fans can expect the promotion to ramp up as we get closer to the summer months and opening of the Avengers Campus in full. It was just this week that Mark Ruffalo joked about applying for one of the stunt actor positions at the park because he needed a job. That’s because there will be real actors in costumes running around the area in a similar way to the characters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Recently, the park’s Twitter account posted a preview of what Spider-Man will be doing in the park. The video showed everyone’s favorite Web-Slinger doing some sick flips against the night sky. The hero is in the suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming and fans of all ages will probably get a kick out of the tumbling routine at the park. Previous concept shots showed various heroes running along the rooftops throughout the Campus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers HQ is poised to be the center of the entire Campus and will feature a ton of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, the Wasp the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Widow, and various heroes from both Wakanda and Asgard will be at the campus, as they try to “recruit” the next generation of heroes.

Check out the description of the addition below:

Avengers Campus is home to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade – also known as “WEB” – which will house our new Spider-Man experience, the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature this iconic Super Hero.

During an open house at WEB, the aspiring inventors are excited to invite you for a test drive of their latest invention: the “Web Slinger” vehicle, which allows you to sling webs just like Spider-Man! The attraction gives you a taste of what it’s like to have actual super powers as you help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok.

Avengers Campus will also feature Pym Test Kitchen. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp use “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink just about anything, Pym Technologies is using the latest innovations to grow and shrink food at this eatery.

As Super Heroes continue to assemble at the campus, one of its iconic buildings will be the Avengers Headquarters where you should be on the lookout for Avengers in action.

Avengers Campus opens in Disney’s California Adventure this summer.