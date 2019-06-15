Captain Marvel: Every Costume Variant From The Movie

Captain Marvel was a big-time hit for Marvel at the box office, and now that the film is on home video fans can go through the movie with a fine tooth comb looking for Easter Eggs and other homages to the comics. The home video release also means we can get much better images of the various Easter Eggs, and there were several of them that fans caught during one entertaining sequence between Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau. The sequence takes place about just over midway through the film, and during it, we see plenty of nods to Carol and Captain Marvel‘s long history.

After Carol learns how her true origins on Earth and the truth behind Yon-Rogg and the Kree capturing her, Carol decides it is time to ditch the Kree colors. Thankfully that’s pretty easy as the suit has a multitude of customization options through a control interface in her gauntlet, and she hands over control of that interface to Monica.

They cycle through a few looks here, and comic fans definitely took notice of several of them, though they would ultimately arrive at the modern Captain Marvel costume that came into play during Kelly Sue DeConnick’s run on the character, and it was all thanks to a bet and artist Jamie McKelvie.

It all worked out in the end, but her look would change again in Avengers: Endgame, once more drawing from the comics. If you want to see some up-close shots of all of Captain Marvel’s movie costumes, just hit the next slide!

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital, Movies Anywhere, and on Blu-ray.

Vers

Inspired By: The Kree

Colors: Green/Silver/Black

Carol’s first costume in the film.

First Transform

Inspired By: Unknown

Colors: Depending on how you see it, either Green/Red, Gold/Red, or Yellow/Pink

First color transformation before Carol hands controls over to Monica.

Ms. Marvel

Inspired By: Ms. Marvel

Colors: Black and Gold

An homage to Carol’s beloved Ms. Marvel costume, which she wore before taking on the Captain Marvel mantle.

Neon

Inspired By: Just For Fun

Colors: Neon Yellow, Green, and Pink with Black.

Just for fun but became a favorite quickly, and now the look has made its way into a Funko Pop!.

Captain Marvel Classic

Inspired By: Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell

Colors: Green/Silver

An homage to Mar-Vell’s original Kree uniform, which was green and silver, a look that also inspired the more modern looking Starforce suits.

Captain Marvel Modern

Inspired By: Captain Marvel Modern Costume

Colors: Red, Blue, and Gold.

This is Carol’s modern Captain Marvel costume, inspired by Mar-Vell’s Captain Marvel costume after he took on the red and blue. The movie reason is that these are the colors that Monica is wearing on her shirt, and thus serves as the inspiration for the new color scheme.

Avengers: Endgame Post Credits

Inspired By: Captain Marvel Modern

Colors: Red, Blue, and Gold

This version of the suit featured some tweaks to the costume we see later in the film, including gold shoulders and a few minor adjustments.

Avengers: Endgame Final

Inspired By: Phyla-Vell

Colors: Dark Red, Dark Blue, and Gold.

This is a remix of some of Carol’s other looks, but it also features a similar design to Phyla-Vell’s old suit. It also features the sash from Carol’s current costume and even gave her the short hair look that rose to popularity in the comics.