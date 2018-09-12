‘Captain Marvel’: First Look At Skrulls Revealed

The new Captain Marvel article brought with it a few things, including our first real look at the Skrulls that will be a part of the fabled Kree Skrull War.

It was known previously that the Kree Skrull War would be a big part of Captain Marvel, and now we’ve got a new glimpse at what the MCU Skrulls actually look like thanks to EW. Their trademark green skin color is there, but the design has received a bit of tweaking to fit in with the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It isn’t known which Skrulls those actually are, but we do have a few guesses based on a previous casting call. While Disney is on their way to bringing the Super Skrull Kl’rt back into the MCU fold (he’s currently owned by Fox) Titannus would make a great replacement for him, since he also went through the Super Skrull process. Another pick is Princess Anelle, who in the comics fell in love with Mar-Vell (Jude Law). Their child is a mix of Kree and Skrull and eventually becomes Hulkling the Young Avenger. The last pick would be Dorrek VII, who is a nemesis to Mar-Vell and could make a great villain.

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming though does not have an official release date.

What do you think of the Skrulls big debut? Let us know in the comments!