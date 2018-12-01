‘Captain Marvel’ Funko Pop Figures Are Live

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8th, 2019, but the first wave of Funko Pop figures from the movie will be available to pre-order right here shortly after 12pm EST today, November 30th. The full lineup is listed below, and it includes the Yon-Rogg figure (which they’ve renamed Star Commander) that was leaked earlier this week (at the time of writing, the product page still lists it as Yon-Rogg). If you don’t mind spoilers, you can read about why that is significant right here.

• Captain Marvel Pop! Vinyl Figure #425 (w/ Chase figure)

• Captain Marvel Vers Pop! Vinyl Figure #427

• Captain Marvel Nick Fury Pop! Vinyl Figure #428

• Captain Marvel Yon-Rogg Pop! Vinyl Figure #429

• Captain Marvel Talos Pop! Vinyl Figure #431

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pop! Vinyl Figure #426

• Captain Marvel Maria Rambeau Pop! Vinyl Figure #430

• Captain Marvel Carol Danvers on Motorcycle Pop! Vinyl Vehicle #57

• Captain Marvel Unmasked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Masked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Pop! Pen Display Case

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for several variants to arrive at Hot Topic, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and FYE in January.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg?).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.