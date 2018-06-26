Gemma Chan Shares ‘Captain Marvel’ Photo to Celebrate Wrapping Filming

Gemma Chan has wrapped filming on Captain Marvel and shared a photo to celebrate.

The photo shows Chan in her Captain Marvel set chair. She tweeted the photo out with the note, “Thanks for the ride.”

Chan is playing classic Captain Marvel comic book villain Doctor Minerva in the Marvel Studios film. While her work on the film may be done, Captain Marvel will continue shooting for two more weeks. Co-director Ryan Fleck shared his own photo celebrating the wrap of filming in California before production moved to Louisiana.

With production on Captain Marvel wrapping up, fans are eager for Marvel Studios to begin rolling out promotional materials, a trailer, and television spots, but studio head Kevin Feige says fans should remain patient.

“I think there’s still a few months on it,” Feige said during a press conference for Marvel’s next film, Ant-Man and the Wasp. “You already know as much as you need to. We’ve got Skrulls, we’ve got the Kree, it takes place in the 90s, you have Sam Jackson with two eyes and Carol Danvers, a unique telling of Carol Danvers origin story. We are about two weeks out from completion of principal photography.”

Captain Marvel’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by Brie Larson, was teased in a post-credits scene with Avengers: Infinity War. Seeing that the world was falling apart, Nick Fury activated a beeper-like device. Fury himself faded away due to Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet finger snap, but the device remained and show Captain Marvel’s insignia on its screen. Fans will learn more about Captain Marvel and her relationship with Nick Fury when the Captain Marvel movie releases next year.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.