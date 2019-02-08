‘Captain Marvel’: What Does Higher Further Faster Mean?

The first Captain Marvel poster has finally been unveiled, and the tagline in it will be very recognizable amongst Marvel Comics fans.

Carol Danvers is standing tall in a plane hangar with her symbol visible on the doors, but it’s the text between them that fans will most likely recognize, as the text says Higher, Further, and Faster. That’s a big nod to the comics, as one of Kelly Sue DeConnick’s arcs on the Captain Marvel series is titled Higher, Further, Faster, More.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DeConnick’s run on the character is largely responsible for the Captain Marvel fans are seeing in the film, as it was in her time as writer that the character took on the mantle of Captain Marvel, adopted the red and blue costume, and even rocked the helmet that fans saw in the trailer.

It’s little nods like this that comics fans appreciate, and you can check out the official description for Captain Marvel Volume 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More below.

“Hero! Pilot! Avenger! Captain Marvel, Earth’s Mightiest Hero with an attitude to match, is back and launching headfirst into an all-new ongoing adventure! As Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, comes to a crossroads with a new life and new romance, she makes a dramatic decision that will alter the course of her life – and the entire Marvel Universe – in the months to come. But as Carol takes on a mission to return an alien girl to her homeworld, she lands in the middle of an uprising against the Galactic Alliance! Investigating the forced resettlement of Rocket Girl’s people, Carol discovers that she has a history with the man behind the plot. But when the bad guy tries to blackmail Carol and turn the Avengers against her, it’s payback time! Guest-starring the Guardians of the Galaxy!”

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.