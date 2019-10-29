Captain Marvel And Joker Are Top Movie-Inspired Halloween Costumes According To Fandango Survey

Halloween season is in full swing, and by now you’ve probably seen a few costumed fans out and about, though you won’t see costumes out in full force until Thursday and the weekend after. Once Trick or Treating begins you’ll find a number of movie characters as part of the crowd, including characters from Marvel, DC, Disney, Pokemon, Star Wars, and more. FandangoNOW has released the results of their new survey, which asked more than 1,000 millennial film fans what movie characters they are dressing as on Halloween, the top two characters are Joker and Captain Marvel, which should make DC and Marvel fans quite happy (via EW).

Captain Marvel came out on top of the 2019 female movie characters, though there was some big competition with names like Black Widow, Princess Jasmine, Dora, and Okoye. As for Joker, the competition included Pennywise, Mister Rogers, Thanos, Spider-Man, and more, but he still came out on top. You can check out the full rundown of the survey below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Top 10 Halloween costumes inspired by 2019 female movie characters:

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson, Captain Marvel)

Rey (Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

Maleficent (Angelina Jolie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame)

Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott, Aladdin)

Okoye (Danai Gurira, Avengers: Endgame)

Nebula (Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame)

Red (Lupita Nyong’o, Us)

Dora (Isabela Moner, Dora and the Lost City of Gold)

May Queen (Florence Pugh, Midsommar)

Top 10 Halloween costumes inspired by 2019 male movie characters:

Joker (Joaquin Phoenix, Joker)

Spider-Man (Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Captain America (Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame)

Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård, IT Chapter Two)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame)

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame)

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo, Avengers: Endgame)

Thanos (Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame)

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman, Avengers: Endgame)

Mister Rogers (Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Top 10 group Halloween movie costumes:

Avengers: Endgame

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

Aladdin

Jumanji: The Next Level

Us

Detective Pikachu

CATS

Downton Abbey

Joker is in theaters now, while Captain Marvel is available on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.

What are you going as for Halloween? Let us know in the comments!