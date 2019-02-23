‘Captain Marvel’: Why Kamala Khan is Coming Soon, Not Now

Although Kamala Khan’s first appearance in Marvel Comics was a hidden cameo in Kelly Sue DeConnick’s books, the popular character won’t be popping up in the Captain Marvel movie.

Captain Marvel is gearing up to tell the origin story of Carol Danvers when it hits theaters in March. With Brie Larson in the lead role, the mysterious origin tale is in full swing as a thrilling sci-fi story split between Earth and the cosmos unfolds, expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Kamala Khan won’t be popping up in any of the sequences of Captain Marvel, though she has a tremendous likelihood of coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe somewhere down the line.

When asked by ComicBook.com if the Marvel Comics character of Kamala Khan is hidden in the Captain Marvel movie as she was in issue #14 of the Captain Marvel comics (and later dons the title of Ms. Marvel), Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has a simple answer: “No.”

“I think she’s a contemporary story,” Feige explained. “I don’t think she was a little kid in 1990. I’m not sure she was born in 1995.” With Kamala Khan being a teenager in recent comics, the character likely won’t have been born until after the year 2000 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Still, her arrival seems to be imminent. “This is the first step towards introducing her hero is how you begin to bring her about at some point,” Feige said.

Going forward, however, the future for Carol Danvers may lay in the past. As the first outing is set in the 90s, Feige admits such a landscape is “ripe with potential for storytelling” and could therefore be revisited in a sequel or other Marvel Studios production.

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8. It is followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5.