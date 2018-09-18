Kevin Feige Calls Jude Law’s Part in ‘Captain Marvel’ “Extraordinary”

As the head of Marvel Studios, and the architect behind the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige has a say in every major casting decision the franchise makes. So when there’s someone he has his eye on, you can bet he’ll eventually find a role for them. Such is the case with Captain Marvel star Jude Law.

While the name of his character is still being kept under wraps, Law is set to have a substantial role in next year’s Captain Marvel, where he plays a mentor to Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. While speaking to EW about Law’s mysterious role, Feige revealed that he’s been trying to get the actor into the MCU for some time, but this movie ended up being the perfect opportunity.

“He’s somebody we have admired for a long time and have wanted to find a role for in our movies, and as fate works in your favor, his part in this is extraordinary,” Feige said. “He really came to play.”

Not only has the studio had its eye on Law for an extended period of time, but the actor has also wanted to find a way into the ever-popular superhero franchise. Law has never taken part in a superhero film series, but he has long admired what Feige and Marvel have been putting together.

“It just seemed like an interesting party to join in with at an interesting time in their ascendancy,” said Law. “That to me is an interesting playground to work in because suddenly you’ve got filmmakers who are looking at humor and script work and character, within an infrastructure that is obviously capable of creating enormous universes and worlds and special effects — while also not bogging down the creativity of the director.”

Though he hasn’t taken part in a major superhero film, Law is no stranger to blockbuster franchises. He has appeared in two (soon to be three) Sherlock Holmes movies alongside MCU star Robert Downey Jr., and is preparing to star in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, a film in the Harry Potter universe where he will play a younger version of the iconic wizard, Albus Dumbledore.

Captain Marvel is set to arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019.