‘Captain Marvel’: Kevin Smith Reacts to ‘Mallrats’ Shoutout

After being a life-long fan of all things comics, Kevin Smith finally got a cameo in a Marvel Cinematic Universe property. Well, in a roundabout way, at least.

Minor Captain Marvel spoilers up ahead. You’ve been warned.

When Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is tracking down a handful of Skrulls that have crash-landed on Earth, they hide on a moving train, as seen in the trailers and television spots. It’s on this train where Stan Lee’s cameo comes in to play as the late Marvel publisher can be seen reading a copy of the script to Mallrats, one of Smith’s earliest projects.

In the wake of the Mallrats shoutout, Smith took to Twitter to share a selfie of himself in tears after hearing about the news.

Just saw @captainmarvel. I am a blubbering mess. After a lifetime spent referencing the movies, the movies just referenced me! Many thanks to @MarvelStudios and to my friend @TheRealStanLee for the shout-out! But if I’m now part of the @Marvel Universe… Did I survive The Snap? pic.twitter.com/S560n3mQFl — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 8, 2019

After realizing he’s now technically part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, Smith had one thing on his mind — was he a victim of The Snap in Avengers: Infinity War?

“I am a blubbering mess,” Smith said of his Captain Marvel reaction. “After a lifetime spent referencing the movies, the movies just referenced me! Many thanks to Marvel Studios and to my friend Stan Lee four the shout-out!”

“But if I’m not part of the Marvel Universe,” the filmmaker continued. “Did I survived The Snap?”

Smith’s gotten increasingly involved in superhero entertainment as his career’s progressed. As of late, he’s typically directed an episode or two of the various Arrowverse shows per season and most recently, he’s been named one of the writers and producers of Marvel’s Howard the Duck, an upcoming animated Hulu show geared towards adults.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Did you catch the Mallrats shoutout in Captain Marvel? What’s your favorite Stan Lee cameo of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

