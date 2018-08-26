Lee Pace Teases His ‘Captain Marvel’ Return In New Video

Although actor Lee Pace appears to be on vacation, that’s not stopping him from helping promoting the next movie on the Marvel Studios’ slate — Captain Marvel.

Pace took to Twitter to share a video of himself on vacation and all though nothing is said in the video, the hat Pace is wearing says all we need to know. While the Captain Marvel logo is prominent on the back, Carol Danvers’ suit insignia can be seen on the front of the hat, which appears to be a gift to the cast and crew of the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As one eagle-eyed Twitter user mentioned, Pace appears to be on location near the Pont du Gard, an ancient Roman structure located in southern France.

Pace, of course, is set to reprise the role of Kree radical Ronan the Accuser, first appearing as the antagonist in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Coincidentally enough, Djimon Hounsou is also set to reprise his role of Korath the Pursuer, one of Ronan’s right-hand men from the first Guardians flick.

Earlier this year, Pace told New York Live was excited to be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I know nothing, I don’t know anything,” Pace said. “I wish I could tell you all the secrets, but I don’t know any secrets!”

“I’m excited to be back,” Pace told New York Live hosts Jacque Reid and Sara Gore.

Pace and Hounsou join a cast that includes franchise newcomers Brie Larson, Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One), Gemma Chan (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), McKenna Grace (Gifted), and Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), who plays Walter Lawson, a.k.a. Mar-Vell. Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwarts Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg are also set to reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, respectively.

Marvel Studios’ first female-lead blockbuster reportedly wrapped production last month under directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind). Boden and Fleck direct from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (Glow).