‘Captain Marvel’ Legends Figures From Hasbro Have Officially Launched

Just two days after the Captain Marvel trailer took the world by storm, a wave of Hasbro 6-inch Marvel Legends figures from the film have been officially revealed. Not only that, they’re available to pre-order on Amazon with a release date of January 1st. A breakdown is available below:

Captain Marvel ($19.99): This figure includes a masked and unmasked head and two additional hands. This is the same figure that Brie Larson herself reacted to after a leak earlier this week. Odds are that the “masked” head is the mohawk helmet that we saw briefly in the trailer. This would explain why Hasbro couldn’t reveal it in a product photo this far out from the movie release date. You can pre-order the figure here.

Nick Fury ($19.99): This figure includes two additional accessories and a Build-A-Figure piece that appears to be a Kree Sentinel. You can pre-order the figure here.

Skrull Commander Talos ($19.99): This figure includes a Build-A-Figure piece. You can pre-order the figure here.

Starforce Commander ($19.99): This figure inclues a Build-A-Figure piece. You can pre-order the figure here.

All of these Captain Marvel figures are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the time that the figures ship. The release date for the figures is slated for January 1st.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, 2019.

