‘Captain Marvel’ Figure Reveals Nega-Bands Could be Introduced in the Movie

We’re only a month and some change away from the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain Marvel, and the only thing sustaining us for the time being is the cool merch being released ahead of the film.

The latest toy from Disney‘s Marvel Legends Series collection shows Genis-Vell, a superhero turned super villain in Marvel Comics that once donned the Captain Marvel name. One important thing to note of the new toy are the gold bands around the figure’s wrists, which are none other than the Nega-Bands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the toy description, “Genis-Vell possesses indomitable strength and uses powerful Nega-Bands to channel incredible energy blasts!”

Considering the description includes the line, “Recreate Genis-Vell’s Captain Marvel scenes with this 6” action figure from the Marvel Legends Series,” we can only assume we’ll be seeing the infamous Nega-Bands at some point in Captain Marvel.

The bands are known for using the forces of the Negative Zone (an alien universe composed entirely of anti-matter) as well as the user’s psychic energies.

In the comics, the character Rick Jones is drawn to the gold, alien bracelets and when he brought his wrists together in full force, his atoms traded places with Captain Mar-Vell, who is rumored to be Jude Law‘s character in the film. This use of the bands caused Jones and Mar-Vell to live as one. Eventually, Mar-Vell died and his romantic partner, Elysius, used some of his genes to conceive Genis-Vell who became the next Captain Marvel, donning his father’s Nega-Bands.

The bands have many more powers, including making the wearer stronger and able to survive in space. It also enables the abilities of interstellar flight, teleportation, and allows the wearer to survive without air, sleep, food, or water.

The new toy also comes with one leg of the Kree Sentry Build-a-Figure. If you collect enough figures in the series, you can assemble a whole one.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

What do you think about the Genis-Vell figurine and its Nega-Bands? Tell us in the comments!

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5.