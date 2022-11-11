Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Posts Another Epic Training Video for The Marvels

✖

Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson gave fans another update about her training for The Marvels. The MCU star showed that she can do a one-armed pull-up now. This would take a wild amount of core strength, even trying to steady yourself. It’s hard to imagine that this movie is just a year away. There’s still so much more groundwork to be laid down on the way to The Marvels. Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani will also be along for the ride as Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. Fans got to meet Parris in WandaVision, but Ms. Marvel hasn’t had her big moment yet. That will all change whenever the filming begins in earnest. For now, small moments like this will be all the fans have to go on. But, things are heating up as the summer begins.

Umm *hi* don't mind me achieving my one-arm pull-up goal! pic.twitter.com/OdQY0LR4Dj — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 29, 2021

Recently, to celebrate the anniversary of Captain Marvel, Larson talked about what the hardest scene to film was on her YouTube channel.

"Honestly, probably the hardest thing for me was doing the fight sequence on the train," the actress explained. "Because it was the first three days of shooting. So in my first three days on set as Captain Marvel on the film, Captain Marvel was doing like judo throws of my fellow stunt team members on a moving train. And then the hardest emotional scene, at the end of the film when Carol realizes that she’s been tricked and that she’s been made to believe that the Skrulls are bad when really they’re seeking refuge, and coming to terms with that and apologizing for the wrongs that she’s done."

"I've changed so much, I've grown so much and so I'm really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now," she continued. "To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there's difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it's a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I'm excited to keep expanding on that."

