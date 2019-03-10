First Full Look at ‘Captain Marvel’s New Costume in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Possibly Revealed

Captain Marvel‘s mid-credits sequence has been taking audiences by surprise all weekend, but there’s a chance that one caveat from it has been hiding in plain sight.

Spoilers for Captain Marvel below! Only look if you want to know!

Reddit user Artifraction recently shared a photo from the Art of Captain Marvel tie-in book, which shows concept art of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in a version of her classic red, gold, and blue costume. As they speculate, there’s a chance that this could be a full look at Carol’s newer edition of the costume, which was seen in the film’s mid-credits scene.

The mid-credits scene in question traveled to the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s present day, where Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) were strategizing in a post-Snap world. The beeper that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) used to contact Carol was attached to an external battery, before going dark. As the Avengers speculated about the beeper, they were promptly met by Carol, who was wearing a slightly-upgraded costume and wondering what happened to Fury.

While the new costume was only shown from the shoulders up, it did look noticeably more gold than the one in Captain Marvel, so there definitely is a chance that it matches this concept art in some way. Ultimately, fans will probably have to wait a little bit longer to see what Carol’s new costume looks like in next month’s Avengers: Endgame.

Now that audiences have fallen in love with Carol in Captain Marvel, it sounds like Endgame will present a unique kind of take on the character.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Endgame co-director Joe Russo said in a recent interview. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” echoed co-director Anthony Russo. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high! Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.