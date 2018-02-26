‘Captain Marvel’ Casts Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva

It looks like Captain Marvel has found its newest cast member.

Gemma Chan is set to join the upcoming Marvel Studios solo film, according to Deadline. Chan will be playing Minn-Erva (a.k.a. Doctor Minerva), a Kree geneticist and spy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chan is best known for her role on the AMC series Humans, as well as appearances in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Submarine. Next, Chan is expected to star in the highly-anticipated adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, as well as in the Margot Robbie-led biopic Mary Queen Of Scots.

In the comics, Minn-Erva travels to Earth in search of Mar-Vell, hoping to mate with him and progress the Kree bloodline. She later teams up with Captain Atlas, becoming a member of the Kree Starforce and causing quite a bit of trouble in the Kree/Shi’ar War.

At the moment, there’s no telling exactly how Minn-Erva will factor into Captain Marvel, seeing as so little is still known about the film’s plot. But considering the fact that Mar-Vell will appear in the movie (portrayed by Jude Law), there’s a chance that her comic dynamic with him could be explored, or that she plays a role in the film’s Kree-Skrull War.

Captain Marvel will also star Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and DeWanda Wise and Ben Mendelsohn in currently-unknown roles.

What do you think of this latest Captain Marvel casting? Sound off in the comments below.