‘Captain Marvel’ Has Marvel Fans Coming Up With Wild Theories for ‘Avengers 4’

Today, the world got their first look at Captain Marvel — and it’s already making some fans look ahead.

A newly-released batch of photos showcase the upcoming Marvel Studios solo film, which will see Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becoming a full-fledged superhero in the wake of the Kree-Skrull War. It’s safe to say that hype is pretty darn high for the upcoming film, in part thanks to the story’s larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” Avengers co-writer Stephen McFeely explained in a recent interview. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.”

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies,” McFeely continued. “There’s a relationship between them all.”

So with our first glimpses at Captain Marvel, fans have begun to speculate about how exactly the heroine will factor into Avengers 4. The theories have ranged pretty wildly, from the pretty plausible to the downright hilarious. Here’s a round-up of some of those fan theories.

Captain marvel is taking us back in time so how are they gonna connect that to present day infinity war disappearance? Well I’m hoping there’s a big conspiracy coming — Uti uzumaki (@iamDOPE_jas) September 5, 2018

I assume Captain Marvel will have an entry in A4 similar to caps in Infinity War. — SliceofMarge™️ (@SliceofMarge) September 5, 2018

Avengers 4 plot leaked:



Captain Marvel’s going to steal the time stone from Thanos and go back in time right before Thanos gets stabbed and tell Thor to GO FOR THE FUCKING HEAD pic.twitter.com/LpZrGFoFW8 — Memes of Pakistan (@MemesOfPakistan) September 5, 2018

Captain Marvel gets the gauntlet, reverses time and then merks thanos in the first 5 minutes of A4 and the rest of it is just everyone moving into the avengers tower and doing grocery shopping together then going to bed at 9pm, the Russos personally told me to tell yall this — bucko (@incorrectbucko) September 5, 2018

captain marvel walking into avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/8NxvUYMfEG — shai//︽✵︽ (@strlordx) September 1, 2018

All I have done today is freak out about Captain Marvel and it feel so good because she it’s like the light at the end of the tunnel. That dark terrible tunnel that infinity war put us in. — yikes (@AshAvenue) September 5, 2018

