‘Captain Marvel’ Cut Scenes Revealed

Captain Marvel is only a few days into its theatrical run, but we might already know some snippets that did not make their way into the film.

As you’d probably expect, spoilers for Captain Marvel below! Only look if you want to know!

As Reddit user FradiTomi pointed out, one of the first promotional photos for the Marvel Studios film – which showed Vers (Carol Danvers) and the Starforce meeting with Ronan (Lee Pace) – appears to have not made it into the film. While Ronan did factor into the film, he either appeared as a hologram to Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) or standing in his own Kree ship in the film’s third act.

A user named BrandonAUS, who reportedly worked on visual effects for the film, revealed more deleted scenes in a comment on the post. As they explained, visual effects were done for a sequence where Yon-Rogg visits the Supreme Intelligence, as well as additional content between Carol Danvers and the Supreme Intelligence. Seeing as the Supreme Intelligence takes the form of whoever the person admires most, Yon-Rogg would have reportedly seen himself.

For some, the fact that Ronan only played a small role in the film was a bit of a bummer, as fans had expected to see more of his pre-Guardians of the Galaxy days.

“It’s an earlier version of Ronan, who has not become the radical zealot that we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy,” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “So he has his own station in Kree society, on Hala, and has his own role to play in the Kree military that intersects with Starforce in an interesting way.”

While there’s no telling exactly why these scenes were left on the cutting room floor, it’s certainly interesting to know that there were initial plans for them to happen. An argument can easily be made that these added Ronan and Yon-Rogg scenes would have distracted from Carol Danvers’ main story.

“There was only a conversation, ‘We’re telling Carol Danvers’ origin story.’” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com. “And this was her origin story, and her origin story was focused on her growth and the female friends and mentors and inspirations around her.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.