Marvel Fans React To First Look at ‘Captain Marvel’

Today was a day that Marvel fans have been waiting for, as the first look photos for Captain Marvel were officially revealed.
The upcoming solo film will see Brie Larson suiting up as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, as she attempts to save the Earth in the wake of the Kree-Skrull War. The photos of the film gave fans plenty of surprises, from the long-awaited official look at Carol’s costume, to the debut of the Starforce, to characters like Maria Rambeau (Lashanna Lynch) and Skrull villain Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).
Videos by ComicBook.com
It’s safe to say that hype for Captain Marvel is pretty darn high, with both established and new fans expressing their love for the movie. Here’s a round-up of just a few of those responses.
So Many Emotions
NO ONE UNDERSTANDS HOW HAPPY I AM RIGHT NOW— Mikayla Remington (@MikaylaR_919) September 5, 2018
I FEEL LIKE CRYING THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL
SHE IS SUCH A BADASS AND SHE’S SO POWERFUL I CAN’T WAIT FOR EVERYONE TO SEE HER I AM SO READY FOR CAROL DANVERS#CaptainMarvel @brielarson pic.twitter.com/rUEA0AZxuF
So Inspiring
I HOPE CAPTAIN MARVEL INSPIRES A MILLION LITTLE GIRLS TO GROW UP ANS BECOME FIGHTER PILOTS pic.twitter.com/867YPFUnuH— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) September 5, 2018
The Costume!!
I LOVE CAPTAIN MARVEL’S UNIFORM.— Dubious (@DubiousCA) September 5, 2018
It would have been so easy for them to sexualize it, and they didn’t?
We got no corsetry, no boob armour. It isn’t skin-tight, and there isn’t a handy zipper down the front, to maximize cleavage opportunities in key scenes.
It’s just a uniform.
#Same
Me looking at the Captain Marvel photos:— Dylhouse Is Forsaken (@bigredrobot) September 5, 2018
“I just love the way she [clenches fist] clenches her fists.” pic.twitter.com/jLSqKh5SFL
Years in the Making
The MCU is what got me into reading comics. @kellysue’s run on Captain Marvel was the first superhero I met and fell in love with on the page. And now Carol is gonna be in the MCU and here are the pics to prove it and I am having so many emotions I didn’t expect to have.— Christine Hoxmeier (@aramblingfancy) September 5, 2018
Stop Comparing
Seeing people claim #CaptainMarvel is a knock off of Wonder Woman, as if both characters haven’t existed for decades, and not being able to handle the concept of two strong female superhero leads being fantastic in their own rights pic.twitter.com/Wkckl5Q06e— Em ?? (@emcrabtree_) September 5, 2018
Priorities in Order
MARVEL: Look at the cool makeup work on our Skrulls! Look at the new, more-comics-accurate costumes for some of our villains!— Amy’s punching holes in the sky (@spooloflies) September 5, 2018
BASICALLY EVERYONE IN #CAPTAINMARVEL FANDOM I FOLLOW: NINE INCH NAILS AND MONICA RAMBEAU’S MOM, HOLY SHIT
I love you guys.
A Lot of Feelings
*Knows he should make a post about Captain Marvel*— Jeremy Whitley @ DragonCon 414 (@jrome58) September 5, 2018
*is rendered speechless by images of Captain Marvel*
*feels a strong need to hug a physical magazine*
*feels a need to hug Brie Larson and cry*
*still doesn’t post his feelings on Captain Marvel…sort of*
An Important Question
Where the party at? Skrulls is on the way, where’s the Bacardi at? #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/q0V4vHKCSz— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 5, 2018
…Patience
So…— The Star Wars Girl (@TheStarWarsGirl) September 5, 2018
You got your hopes up for a Captain Marvel trailer. pic.twitter.com/QVtOQYlcpY