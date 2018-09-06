Marvel Fans React To First Look at ‘Captain Marvel’

Today was a day that Marvel fans have been waiting for, as the first look photos for Captain Marvel were officially revealed.

The upcoming solo film will see Brie Larson suiting up as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, as she attempts to save the Earth in the wake of the Kree-Skrull War. The photos of the film gave fans plenty of surprises, from the long-awaited official look at Carol’s costume, to the debut of the Starforce, to characters like Maria Rambeau (Lashanna Lynch) and Skrull villain Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

It’s safe to say that hype for Captain Marvel is pretty darn high, with both established and new fans expressing their love for the movie. Here’s a round-up of just a few of those responses.

So Many Emotions

NO ONE UNDERSTANDS HOW HAPPY I AM RIGHT NOW



I FEEL LIKE CRYING THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL



SHE IS SUCH A BADASS AND SHE’S SO POWERFUL I CAN’T WAIT FOR EVERYONE TO SEE HER I AM SO READY FOR CAROL DANVERS#CaptainMarvel @brielarson pic.twitter.com/rUEA0AZxuF — Mikayla Remington (@MikaylaR_919) September 5, 2018

So Inspiring

I HOPE CAPTAIN MARVEL INSPIRES A MILLION LITTLE GIRLS TO GROW UP ANS BECOME FIGHTER PILOTS pic.twitter.com/867YPFUnuH — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) September 5, 2018

The Costume!!

I LOVE CAPTAIN MARVEL’S UNIFORM.



It would have been so easy for them to sexualize it, and they didn’t?



We got no corsetry, no boob armour. It isn’t skin-tight, and there isn’t a handy zipper down the front, to maximize cleavage opportunities in key scenes.



It’s just a uniform. — Dubious (@DubiousCA) September 5, 2018

#Same

Me looking at the Captain Marvel photos:



“I just love the way she [clenches fist] clenches her fists.” pic.twitter.com/jLSqKh5SFL — Dylhouse Is Forsaken (@bigredrobot) September 5, 2018

Years in the Making

The MCU is what got me into reading comics. @kellysue’s run on Captain Marvel was the first superhero I met and fell in love with on the page. And now Carol is gonna be in the MCU and here are the pics to prove it and I am having so many emotions I didn’t expect to have. — Christine Hoxmeier (@aramblingfancy) September 5, 2018

Stop Comparing

Seeing people claim #CaptainMarvel is a knock off of Wonder Woman, as if both characters haven’t existed for decades, and not being able to handle the concept of two strong female superhero leads being fantastic in their own rights pic.twitter.com/Wkckl5Q06e — Em ?? (@emcrabtree_) September 5, 2018

Priorities in Order

MARVEL: Look at the cool makeup work on our Skrulls! Look at the new, more-comics-accurate costumes for some of our villains!

BASICALLY EVERYONE IN #CAPTAINMARVEL FANDOM I FOLLOW: NINE INCH NAILS AND MONICA RAMBEAU’S MOM, HOLY SHIT



I love you guys. — Amy’s punching holes in the sky (@spooloflies) September 5, 2018

A Lot of Feelings

*Knows he should make a post about Captain Marvel*

*is rendered speechless by images of Captain Marvel*

*feels a strong need to hug a physical magazine*

*feels a need to hug Brie Larson and cry*

*still doesn’t post his feelings on Captain Marvel…sort of* — Jeremy Whitley @ DragonCon 414 (@jrome58) September 5, 2018

An Important Question

Where the party at? Skrulls is on the way, where’s the Bacardi at? #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/q0V4vHKCSz — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 5, 2018

