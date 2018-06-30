New ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Designs Reveal Multiple Costume Looks And Young, Two-Eyed Nick Fury

More art has surfaced from Captain Marvel, and this time we get a few more new looks for Brie Larson and a better look at two-eyed Nick Fury.

That sentence just rolls off the tongue right? The new art showed up from a recent style guide and shows Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in two different looks. The first is the full red, blue, and gold costume we’ve seen previously but in new poses, including a few images that look ready for posters. The second look features one many will recognize from the comics, featuring her brown leather jacket over the full costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s also another set of character portraits that show her in various poses, all featuring the modern take on the comic costume. Also of note is how none of them feature her trademark sash, so it looks like that might not make it to the screen, at least in full form. Hopefully there is a nod or two to it though.

After that fans get another look at young Nick Fury, and while he may be younger he looks every bit as pissed. He’s also sporting a more traditional button-down shirt with tie over his more SHIELD leader look in future films and has hair and both eyes to boot.

You can check out the images in the post above.

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Mar-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.