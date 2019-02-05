‘Captain Marvel’ Takes Flight in Gorgeous New Poster

Marvel Studios has ironically been having a bit of trouble marketing the one movie that bears the company name in its title, but it seems as though some better promotional materials for Captain Marvel are now coming. The Captain Marvel Super Bowl trailer was a showcase of high-octane action moments, and the film finally got a traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe movie poster soon thereafter.

Well, an exclusive new Captain Marvel poster has just been debuted by ODEON Cinemas – and it is easily the most marvelous promo item yet!

The moment you’ve all been waiting for has arrived! Get your tickets to see #CaptainMarvel NOW and get your hands on this exclusive poster by @Cakes_Comics from March 8 – 10. T&Cs apply – //t.co/UL7hqzrR83 pic.twitter.com/7i6XEwcdOF — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) February 5, 2019

This poster plays up Captain Marvel‘s “Higher. Further. Faster.” tagline in much the same way that the Super Bowl spot did. Admittedly, the tagline is kind of generic when used in context like this, when it references Captain Marvel‘s immense power as a superheroine. Thankfully, the Super Bowl spot added some much-needed context to the words, as we see Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and her Air Force buddy Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) using the phrase as a we of psyching themselves up to hop in the cockpit and fly their jets – two ladies aiming to outdo the boys in their male-dominated line of work.

Truth be told, small insights like that are the only real indication of the unique flavor and tone of Captain Marvel and its female-driven perspective on Marvel superhero lore. There are a lot of viewers out there who don’t yet recognize what this movie is all about, or what makes this film such a milestone entry in the MCU saga. So while posters like the one above are great to look at, hopefully the final marketing push for the film will lean heavier into its more unique distinctions.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

