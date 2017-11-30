‘Captain Marvel’ Rumored To Possibly Film In Louisiana

Filming on Captain Marvel is set to begin soon, and a new rumor suggests where that could take place.

According to Omega Undergound, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film could be looking to film in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. While this rumor is currently unconfirmed, it could hint at multiple things for Captain Marvel.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Captain Marvel would be changing central filming locations, from the usual Marvel Studios site of Atlanta, Georgia to Los Angeles, California. At the time, this move was contributed to new California tax incentives – something that Louisiana is reportedly offering as well.

There’s also the question – if this rumor is true – of exactly how Louisiana will factor into Captain Marvel. It could be that Marvel is setting the entire film in the Baton Rouge area, and would use these locations to film those establishing exterior shots. The location also has the Barksdale Air Force base just a few hours away, which could very easily be where Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s (Brie Larson) story begins.

While this Baton Rouge filming location might currently be a mystery, more and more about Captain Marvel is becoming clear. As fans learned at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the film will take place in the 1990s, and feature Carol and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) dealing with the Kree/Skrull War. And in recent weeks, the film’s cast has begun to be fleshed out, with Jude Law playing Carol’s mentor, Mar-Vell, and Ben Mendelsohn reportedly playing Kree Colonel Yon-Rogg.

Captain Marvel is expected to film next year and opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

