Captain Marvel’s Neon Suit Design is Now a Funko Pop

Funko has added a new Pop figure to their Captain Marvel lineup, and it features the neon suit that Monica briefly selects when helping Carol pick new colors. Clearly, this is the one that she should have gone with. It’s the most elegant design by far.

You can pre-order the Captain Marvel Neon suit Funko Pop right here with shipping slated for September. The rest of Funko’s Captain Marvel lineup is available here.

On a related note, Funko unveiled a wave of Marvel Pop figures for the 2019 holiday season yesterday, and the the collection includes Thanos in a festive sweater, Captain Snowman America, I am Groot the Christmas tree, Rocket Raccoon enjoying the snow, and Deadpool cooking up a turkey for Thanksgiving. You don’t even want to know what it’s stuffed with.

You can pre-order all of the 2019 Marvel Holiday Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for October. A series of Pop pens is also available in a display case set.

Finally, Funko recently opened up pre-orders for this fantastic Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Nova Prime (Richard Rider) Pop figure, which is made even more collectible because it’s a limited edition Previews Exclusive. You can reserve one right here for $12.99 with shipping slated for August. A second option for super collectors is also available that includes 6 Nova Prime Pops and one Guardians of the Galaxy #7 Mike Martin Funko Variant comic book for $79.99. Note that Funko‘s Previews Exclusive Pop figures are only sold through comics shops and specialty retailers in limited quantities, and this figure is an absolute must-have, so jump on it while you can. The official description reads:

“When the last surviving member of the planet Xandar’s elite Nova Corps is dying, he selects New York high school student Richard Rider to replace him. Calling himself Nova, Rider becomes a superhero with the uniform and powers of a Nova Centurion…he just has to figure out how to use them! In 1976, Nova debuted in Marv Wolfman and John Buscema’s The Man Called Nova #1, and now, 42 years later, you can add the mighty Nova to your collection! Nova is in his classic costume, boasts a metallic paint job, sculpted transparent energy powers, all with signature Funko flair!”

