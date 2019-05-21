Captain Marvel Directors Considered Other Options for How Nick Fury Lost His Eye

One of the defining physical traits of Nick Fury in both the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is his eyepatch, with many fans curious about how the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. earned such an injury. As far as the MCU was considered, fans caught a glimpse of the injury in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, while we also learned that he earned the injury due to trusting someone too much. In Captain Marvel, fans witnessed that the real source of the injury came from Goose, who scratched his eye and eventually required it to be removed. According to co-director Ryan Fleck, many other injuries were considered before settling on Goose.

“There were definitely a lot of discussions and that was not the first idea on the table,” Fleck shared with Comic Book Movie. “You’re probably going to ask me what some of the other ideas were and I don’t know if I can tell you that, not because I’m hiding anything, but because there were just so many absurd ideas we had. There was a strong contender for a while that a fight with the Skrulls seemed like the most obvious choice but then the more we thought about it, it just became too obvious.”

Fury debuted in the MCU in 2008’s Iron Man, with Captain Marvel serving as an origin story for both the titular character for Fury himself. The character was seen in the first trailers for the film as having both of his eyes, leading audiences to wonder if we would witness him earning the injury, which was depicted in one of the film’s final scenes with Fury dismissing the small scratch from Goose, with a jump forward in time confirming the wound’s severity.

“Since this is just as much Nick Fury’s origin story as Captain Marvel’s, we thought that it would be a fun piece of his backstory that moving forward, he was creative a new narrative for himself that he didn’t really talk about,” Fleck noted. “But he was fine with people wanting to muse about a potentially more serious way he could have lost his eye.”

Co-director Anna Boden added, “Yeah, he didn’t go around flaunting that he basically got a cat scratch!”

While many audiences enjoyed such a lighthearted reason for the traumatic injury, other fans were disappointed that the injury wasn’t the result of something far more dramatic.

