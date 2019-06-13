Captain Marvel Directors on Having Goose Take Nick Fury’s Eye

For the better part of a decade, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered what caused Nick Fury to lose his eye. He wore an eyepatch in every appearance since 2008’s Iron Man, and made the mysterious comment to Captain America in 2014, “The last time I trusted someone I lost an eye.” The ever-present mystery was finally solved earlier this year at the end of the 1990s-set Captain Marvel, when Goose the cat, a disguised creature known as a Flerken, scratched Fury’s eye and put it out of commission. It was a strange way to answer a question that had been asked for several years, but it was a resolution that the Captain Marvel filmmakers had planned from the beginning.

There were so many theories as to how Fury lost his eye, and almost none of them revolved around an alien cat taking a swipe at his face. The Captain Marvel Blu-ray was released this week, and it includes a feature commentary from directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

When the exchange between Goose and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Fury comes up in the film, Boden opens up about their plans for the eye.

“People ask if we always knew the Flerken was going to be responsible for Nick Fury losing his eye,” says Boden, “and we didn’t know it would happen exactly that way, but it seemed pretty clear that when we had a Flerken in this movie, it was going to be responsible for taking nick Fury’s eye.”

It may not have been as epic as people imagined, but Fury certainly didn’t lie. He trusted that a cat would be adorable, cuddly, and kind. But things weren’t at all what they seemed, and he’ll probably never trust another cat again.

Fortunately, that’s not the last we’ll see of Nick Fury, not by a long shot. In addition to his work with the Avengers, Fury will appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

