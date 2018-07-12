‘Captain Marvel’: Samuel L. Jackson Will Be Digitally De-Aged 25 Years

Marvel Studios has frequently made use of flashbacks to flesh out the history of the superhero universe, making actors appear younger in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man.

The scenes are only brief, but when Captain Marvel premieres next year they will be making full use of that technology with Samuel L. Jackson‘s role as Nick Fury, given that the film takes place in the ’90s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that Jackson’s character will be de-aged throughout the entire film, making use of the effects used on Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Kurt Russell in previous films. It will be more extensive in Captain Marvel, as Jackson shares a co-starring credit alongside Carol Danvers actor Brie Larson.

“I think having the option is pretty amazing,” Feige told /Film. “And I think having the technology and even without spoiling anything, Sam Jackson is shooting a movie for us right now that takes, where he’s entirely 25 years younger the whole movie.”

Jackson will also be joined by Marvel stalwart Clark Gregg, who is playing the role of Phil Coulson on the big screen for the first time since The Avengers.

Though Coulson has continued to be a major part of the MCU, he’s been relegated to the series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is influenced by the events of the movies but tends to remain in its own corner of the yard.

“So [Captain Marvel will] be the first one where it’s a character for the whole movie, as opposed to a glimpse at a certain period of time. It’s the whole movie,” said Feige. “So it’s possible, assuming that works. It’s possible. It’s very good when you are starting by the way with somebody like Michelle Pfeiffer or Michael Douglas or for that matter Sam Jackson or Clark Gregg. All four of them … You have all the reference material and they have aged amazingly. They’ve not aged like normal humans.”

Marvel fans have been anxiously waiting for new information about the upcoming film, the next on the docket before Avengers 4 premieres in theaters. ComicBook.com previously asked Feige when we can expect a trailer, to which he responded that “there’s still a few months on it.”

“You already know as much as you need to,” Feige said of the film’s plot. “We’ve got Skrulls, we’ve got the Kree, it takes place in the 90s, you have Sam Jackson with two eyes and Carol Danvers, a unique telling of Carol Danvers origin story. We are about two weeks out from completion of principal photography.”

Captain Marvel premieres March 8, 2019.