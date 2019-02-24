‘Captain Marvel’ Passes ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Aquaman’ in Ticket Pre-Sales

Captain Marvel will soon be soaring into theaters, and it’s already starting to distance itself from some of DC’s biggest guns like Aquaman and Wonder Woman in advance ticket sales.

Captain Marvel is already the third biggest advance ticket seller for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s also pacing ahead of DC’ films Aquaman and Wonder Woman when compared to the same point in the cycle (via THR). Now, both of those films made a pretty penny at the box office, so Captain Marvel will have some work to do, especially in Aquaman’s case, as it’s made over $1 billion worldwide.

That said, we think Captain Marvel is up to give the film some competition, and it’s certainly getting off to a good start. Wonder Woman opened with $103 million and went on to bring in $412 million domestically and $821 million worldwide. Aquaman opened with $67 million and ended up bringing in $332 million and $1.1 billion worldwide.

Early tracking for the film puts it at around the $100 to $120 million mark domestically, though no estimates have been given as to what it will haul in overall. It’s way too early for that mind you, but we’ll keep you posted.

Early reactions are starting to come in for Captain Marvel, and so far the reactions have been quite positive, citing the Skrulls, Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, and Goose the cat as highlights. Critics have also been quite high on Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, and have teased the post-credit sequences as well.

Thankfully it’s not too much longer before everyone gets to see it, as it under two weeks away.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

