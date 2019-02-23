‘Captain Marvel’ Gets Comic Homage In New Poster

Marvel Studios is hitting the gas pedal hard on Captain Marvel, debuting a flurry of new posters, including one that homage’s a gorgeous fan favorite cover.

The new poster features Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel front and center as she braces for battle and cracks her knuckles with a fist. It’s a straight fire poster just on its own merit, but it gets even better when you compare it to a fan favorite cover by Kris Anka, and we can’t help but get a little giddy that Marvel decided to include it in their marketing.

Anka’s gorgeous cover graced the front of Captain Marvel #1 (2016), featuring the writing of Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. The cover features Cap gearing up for a fight as dozens of Alpha Flight ships are ready to launch behind her, as this was the point in time where she was in control of the Alpha Flight Space Station.

You can check out the new poster above and the Marvel Comics original below.

Captain Marvel fans will notice a bevy of other pulls from the comics in the movie, including the adorable feline Goose (Chewie in the books). The movie also gives several big characters their MCU debut in addition to Carol Danvers, including Yon-Rogg, Minn-Erva, the Supreme Intelligence, and more, though Alpha Flight probably isn’t going to be one of them. Who knows though, maybe they’ll make the sequel.

If you want to check out the book for yourself, you totally should, and you can get the official description of Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Rise of Alpha Flight (2016) below.

“Oh Captain, my Captain! Carol Danvers soars higher than ever with her greatest mission yet — leading Earth’s first line of defense, the all-new Alpha Flight space program! And some alums of the old-school Flight are along for the ride: Puck, Aurora and Sasquatch! It’s a bold new frontier for Captain Marvel, but can she handle being a diplomat first and a soldier second? She’ll face negotiations with alien delegates, passive-aggressive power struggles with Flight Commander Abigail Brand, an insatiable itch to be out on the front lines and the mystery of a ghost ship bearing the Star of Hala — the very symbol she wears on her chest! Plus: Carol’s powers are on the fritz, and all evidence says Alpha Flight has a traitor in its midst. You think your job is tough? Try Captain Marvel’s!”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.