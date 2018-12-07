Marvel Artist Reveals Rejected Captain Marvel Costume Designs

Captain Marvel has had all sorts of costume designs since the hero debuted, but Carol Danvers has taken it the look to a new level. The heroine’s 2016 reboot brought out her most famous outfit yet, but it nearly looked very different.

Over on Twitter, one of Marvel’s favorite artists shared their take on Carol Danvers’ suit. The rejected designs have gotten fans to do a double take, and Dexter Soy is standing by their work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Check out these rejected designs I did for Captain Marvel design back in 2012,” the artist captioned the images.

Check out these rejected designs I did for #captainmarvel design back in 2012 pic.twitter.com/ZsA6J9vBFx — death_star soy (@dextersoy) December 5, 2018

As you can see above, Soy shared three design cards of possible looks. In the first image, Look A has a more armored feel as it features abdominal armor. The following look is a steely one with a red scarf, and Carol’s arms are out with her sleeveless singlet. Once you get to the end, Look E is giving nostalgic vibes as its large lightning bolt calls back to Carol’s time as Ms. Marvel, but the costume was passed on.

In the second image, fans are shown a series of three similarly paneled suits. The one of the far-right looks the most like Carol’s suit given its red sash, but its dark coloring is a far cry from Captain Marvel and her bright palate.

Finally, the third still shows a close-up of Carol and her altered hairdo. Soy imagined the character with a stylized mohawk, and Carol is serving a fierce look with her full lips. Ultimately, Captain Marvel chose to go with a simpler look when Kelly Sue DeConnick launched a solo series for Carol in 2016. In the replies to his design divulge, Soy told fans these designs were passed on as they came off “too dark villain-y for a costume”, but fans admit they’re digging the muted aesthetic for Carol.

For those of you unfamiliar with Soy and their work, the artist has worked on several Marvel series. Plenty of readers will know Soy as they did provide art for Captain Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Hero. The artist has also penned artwork for titles like Guardians of the Galaxy, Deadpool, X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Guardians Disassembled.

So, what do you make of these unused designs? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.