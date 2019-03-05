‘Captain Marvel’s Initial Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The reviews for Captain Marvel have finally arrived, which means that the initial rating has been unveiled on Rotten Tomatoes. While it’s still early, and the story will probably change as time goes on, things are looking pretty positive for the 21st installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the initial wave of reviews were counted by Rotten Tomatoes, Captain Marvel‘s score currently sits at 88%, which is pretty standard for films from Marvel Studios.

This score considers a total of 57 reviews from critics at various publications. Most of these reviews have been positive, or fresh, while just a couple are rotten. When averaged, that gives Captain Marvel an 88% score.

While these are the first official reviews for Captain Marvel to appear on Rotten Tomatoes, the website has been at the center of controversy regarding the upcoming film, as trolls took to leaving hordes of negative comments on its page before having even seen it. This led Rotten Tomatoes to change its policies, disabling comments until a film’s release.

This negativity may have been overwhelming, but the cast didn’t pay too much attention to it. During a recent interview, star Lashana Lynch spoke out about the trolls online.

“I really don’t understand it at all and because of that, and everything else,” Lashana Lynch said of the ordeal. “I don’t pay attention to it. I don’t read it, I don’t watch anything, I don’t pay attention to it — especially when I’m releasing a movie I’m very, very proud of. Everyone worked very hard on this movie. Everyone works very hard on every movie. You see the credits at the end? There’s hundreds and hundreds, sometimes thousands, involved in this and it’s just important to give everyone their props. It’s very easy to hide behind a screen and say what you think.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

