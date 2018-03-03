‘Captain Marvel’ Screenwriter Teases Sarcastic And Sassy Carol Danvers

It seems Captain Marvel will be the perfect lead into Avengers 4 thanks to its sense of humor.

Avengers 4 will likely be more serious in tone like the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, but screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet wants fans to know that Captain Marvel is shaping up to be a much different animal, and some of that is thanks to her current work on Tomb Raider (via EW).

“The mandate I got when I first signed on to the project was that we were doing something much more in the tone of sort of…. a fun action-comedy,” Robertson-Dworet said. “My original Lara was very sassy, and then, over the subsequent drafts as Alicia gained more creative control, she wanted it to be much more serious.”

While it didn’t work out for Lara Croft, Robertson-Dworet’s vision is making its way into Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, a character she describes as sassy and a bit of a smartass.

“Captain Marvel has a very funny voice, and it’s more of an action-comedy, more like what we were talking about doing in the first draft I wrote for Tomb Raider…. [but] that tone survived in Captain Marvel,” Robertson-Dworet said. “I love funny female characters, so as Tomb Raider got more serious, I got even more committed to the idea of Captain Marvel being hilarious.”

“That’s not just me inventing that,” Robertson-Dworet said. “Carol Danvers is one of the funniest comic book characters. She’s so sassy, she’s such a smartass, she won’t take sh** from anyone, and the comic books do an amazing job at capturing that voice, and it was important that the entire Captain Marvel creative team [kept to that].”

That action-comedy vibe she’s referring to means that Captain Marvel’s origin story is shaping up to be closer to something like Ant-Man or the original Thor than something like Doctor Strange or Iron Man, and that’s far from a bad thing. Carol is quite charming and funny in the books, so it’s great to know that depiction will carry over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

