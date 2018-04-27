New ‘Captain Marvel’ Set Photos Show Carol On The Run

Avengers: Infinity War definitely got fans invested in one of their other upcoming projects, and now new photos have popped up from the set.

We’re of course referencing Captain Marvel, and in the new photos actress Brie Larson can be seen in her full costume running full speed down a sidewalk. A few things of note here. The first is how slick the suit looks, even in its Kree-themed color scheme. Also worth mentioning is that she doesn’t look as if she is running from something, but rather towards it, though it’s anyone’s guess as to what that is.

As for Captain Marvel, screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet teases what fans can expect from their take on the beloved character.

“I’m hoping that sassy, funny superhero [in the film] is something people haven’t seen before and that they’re going to be excited to see in Carol Danvers,” Robertson-Dworet said. “A lot of the great Captain Marvel comic books really broke ground with Carol Danvers’ voice, and that’s something we want to continue with the movie.”

Larson has shared previous photos of her extensive research for the role, including Air Force training and diving into the world of Captain Marvel comics. If the character’s humor and personality can manage to come through on the big screen, it would seem fans are in for a treat, making the long wait more than worthwhile.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, whole Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters today. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.