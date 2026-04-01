Celebrate April Fools Day with 4 New Deadpool Pops

In celebration of April Fool’s Day, or for Marvel, April Pools Day, Funko has released a few new Pops of the darkly comedic Merc with a Mouth. All inspired by his hilarious scenes in the Deadpool trilogy, the three new figures feel like great additions for anyone who’s looking to share a few more chimichangas with the anti-hero we all love. The stand-out (and more expensive) option is definitely the Pop! Deluxe Deadpool on Bridge, which features the iconic “Maximum effort!” highway scene from the first movie. And even though that first film was made a decade ago (crazy, right?) its still a fantastic introduction to the character and having a little piece of that film feels mandatory for Pool fans. On top of that, there’s also the Deadpool with Baby Legs Pop that shows off those weirdly small legs he gets after getting his body ripped in half by Juggernaut in Deadpool 2, afterwards which he puts on the X-Men trainee crop top, also available in Funko Pop form. Lastly, there’s the Deadpool with Claws Pop, a great reference to the pairing in Deadpool’s third movie.

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If you’re hoping to snag one of these new Deadpool figures, all four are available to pre-order at Funko.com right now, with an estimated arrival date set for April 23rd. Check out the photos below.

Pop! Deluxe Deadpool on Bridge – $29.99 / See here at Funko.com

Pop! Wade Wilson (Baby Legs) – $14.99 / See here at Funko.com

Pop! Deadpool with Claws – $14.99 / See here at Funko.com

Pop! Deadpool (X-Men Trainee) – $14.99 / See here at Funko.com

While Deadpool’s future in the MCU has yet to be confirmed, rumours continue to circulate that the beloved anti-hero will show up in Avengers: Doomsday later this year. Apparently in an article about Blake Lively’s legal disputes with Justin Baldoni, it was quoted saying he was “wisely focused on the next Deadpool movie, which will give him a chance to be seen as the public loves him most.” Which is probably a good idea for the couple after the year they’ve had. While I still hope Deadpool will return in Doomsday, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.



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