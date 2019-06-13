Captain Marvel Shared a Set With Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe film of 2019, Captain Marvel, was finally released on DVD and Blu-ray this week. The discs come with tons of exciting bonus features, including a commentary with the film’s directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. During the film, the two discuss many aspects of the filmmaking process, including an unexpected connection to the Marvel Television series, Agents of SHIELD (other than the obvious Coulson connection, of course).

“We did not have a real Quadjet. That doesn’t actually exist,” Boden explained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That is a visual effect. Though we had the front of it, so that’s all real,” Fleck added.

“We had to share the interior cockpit with Agents of SHIELD, little known fact,” Boden explained.

This is a pretty cool connection, especially for fans of Clark Gregg, who stars in Agents of SHIELD. Since Captain Marvel took place in 1995, the actor was able to make his first MCU movie appearance since his character “died” in The Avengers. In truth, the character was brought back to life for the show soon after dying on the big screen, but none of his pals from the films ever found out.

Sadly, Couldson died once again at the end of Agents of SHIELD‘s fifth season. Now, Gregg is playing a new character named Sarge and fans are eager to learn the truth behind his identity. We already that Sarge’s DNA is an exact match of Coulson’s, but he has a real left hand, so the leading theory is that he’s a different version of the character from another reality. The latest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer indicated there’s a multiverse in the MCU, and we already know that alternate timelines were created in Avengers: Endgame (the Russo Brothers recently confirmed that Loki created a new timeline when he escaped with the Tesseract).

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Captain Marvel is officially available for home viewing. Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in most theaters, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands on the big screen on July 2nd.