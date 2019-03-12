‘Captain Marvel’ Has Sixth Biggest Worldwide Opening Ever

Now on its way to a monstrous $150m+ opening weekend domestically, it looks like Captain Marvel will end up having one of the largest worldwide openings of all-time. Should the film rake in $455m globally as experts have projected, Captain Marvel will have the sixth largest opening weekend to ever hit the global box office.

With a reported $153m domestically and $302m internationally, Captain Marvel is poised to have the second biggest worldwide opening in the MCU, only behind Avengers: Infinity War, which happens to have the biggest worldwide opening at $640.5 m.

Between Infinity War and Captain Marvel are The Fate of the Furious ($541.9m), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($529m), Jurassic World ($525.5m), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2 ($483.2m).

Captain Marvel is set to finish ahead of Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($450.8m) and Batman v. Superman ($422.5m) while Furious 7 ($397.7m) and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince ($394m) round out the top ten.

The domestic opening is already the biggest for a female-led film, but Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told Comicbook.com during a set visit that she didn’t want the film to feel that different from the movies that came before it.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson explained. “I’m kind of over the ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other films on the Marvel Studios release slate this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

