‘Captain Marvel’ Website Hints There Are More Skrulls Among Us

Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company rolled out a “new” Captain Marvel site earlier today, and with it came all kinds of new collateral from the movie. The site — which was created to look like it was made in the mid-90s through a service like Angelfire or Geocities — has a game in which fans can try guessing whether a group of characters are humans or Skrulls.

The game seems to feature stills of characters from the scene in which Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) tracks down a Skrull who happens to be taking a mode of public transportation. After Danvers punched the Skrull, who’s pretending to be an elderly woman, the internet instantly lit up with fan reactions.

Needless to say, it looks like the elderly woman won’t be the only Skrull in that particular fight sequence. That is, of course, should the game on the 90s-themed site prove accurate.

Needless to say, the Skrulls aren’t just going to add another layer of depth to Captain Marvel, but they’ll likely change the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole as it progresses into Phase 4. Talos, who seems to be the “lead” Skrull is Captain Marvel, will be played by Ben Mendelsohn — a frequent collaborator of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s, the pair of directors behind the movie.

According to Mendelsohn, spoke at how playing the member of an iconic comics alien race was vastly different than portraying just another human.

“I mean, when you’re Skrullin’, it’s a bit of a different thing,” Mendelsohn said. “It’s a got a certain flow to it that this guy [gestures to human costume] doesn’t have. Because this guy doesn’t sound like this. This guy is [adopts American accent] a lot more like, straight up, ready to do the work, very military-industrial complex circa 1990-whatever. A lot more buttoned up. Skrullin’ is a bit more laid back, a bit tougher. A little bit nastier? Maybe? Maybe. You got sharper nails, stuff like that.”

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

