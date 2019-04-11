Brie Larson Is “Grateful” to Break Glass Ceiling With ‘Captain Marvel’ Billion Dollar Success

Captain Marvel recently earned a pretty major milestone, as it officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. The film’s star, Brie Larson, recently spoke about the significance of that honor, both within the industry and for herself as an actress.

During a recent appearance at Tina Brown’s Women of the World conference (via Deadline), Larson spoke about Captain Marvel‘s box office success, and what it means with regards to female-led superhero movies.

“I’m grateful to have broken this glass ceiling,” Larson revealed. “I don’t know why it was so hard for people to believe it could happen… I understand film history. …This weird idea that women maybe can’t open movies is bogus.”

Larson also spoke about her directorial debut Unicorn Store, and how it furthered her mindset of bringing more positive change to the film industry.

“We have to break these boundaries,” Larson explained. “Whatever that currency is, I’m spending it. I’m not going to save it in an account. We need the change now.”

This certainly isn’t the first time that Larson has championed equality in the film industry, with the actress famously campaigning for more diversity among journalists and reviewers on the Captain Marvel press tour. While those comments were wildly taken out of context by some, Larson has since explained the reasoning behind her comments.

“I want to go out of my way to connect the dots,” Larson explained earlier this year. “It just took me using the power that I’ve been given now as Captain Marvel. [The role] comes with all these privileges and powers that make me feel uncomfortable because I don’t really need them… It’s a by-product of the profession and a sign of the times. But any uncomfortableness I feel is balanced by the knowledge that it gives me the ability to advocate for myself and others.”

And if the box office numbers for Captain Marvel are any indication, the significance of the film has definitely been felt, something that Larson hoped to bring to her portrayal of Carol Danvers.

“[This is] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.