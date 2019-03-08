‘Captain Marvel’: Stan Lee Cameo Revealed

Captain Marvel is finally in theaters, delivering the highly-anticipated debut of Brie Larson’s ever-powerful heroine. While there is certainly a lot to be excited about in this movie, it’s also a little bit sad, as it’s the first MCU movie to hit theaters since Marvel legend Stan Lee passed away late last year. In addition to a touching tribute to Lee at the beginning of the movie, Captain Marvel includes one of the late creators best cameos to-date.

WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers for Captain Marvel! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lee’s cameo comes early on in Captain Marvel, during the train scene in which Carol fights a Skrull masking itself as an old woman. When Carol first boards the train, she’s looking around at every passenger, trying to figure out which one is the shape-shifting Skrull.

As you can probably guess, one of these people is Stan Lee. If he was simply sitting in a seat, this wouldn’t have been much of a cameo, but it’s what Lee was doing when Carol saw him that took it to a new level.

Lee sitting in his seat reading the script for Mallrats, the second feature film from filmmaker and eternal comic book fan Kevin Smith. If you recall, Lee had a substantial cameo in Mallrats, where he played himself, taking part in a signing at a local comic book shop. Lee offered some solemn advice to the main characters of the film, played by Jeremy London and Jason Lee. Not only was Stan Lee reading the script, but he was going over the lines that he actually speaks in the movie.

This is a great throwback to the time period where Captain Marvel is set, as the film takes place in 1995, the same year when Mallrats was released. It also provides a great tribute to Lee’s first modern movie cameo, a role that started one of the most storied trends in Marvel history.

What did you think of Stan Lee’s cameo in Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments!

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!