Kevin Feige Says Stan Lee May Have Cameo in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ in Addition to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel fans are having a pretty positive response to Stan Lee’s cameo in Captain Marvel, and it sounds like another could end up being in the cards.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about Lee’s cameo, which was his first in a Marvel Studios film since he passed away late last year. Feige confirmed that Lee will appear in next month’s Avengers: Endgame, and didn’t entirely rule out the possibility of a cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“We’ll see.” Feige explained. “We’re heading– We shot a couple of others, so we’re coming up on the last of them, yes.”

Feige had hinted at as much following Lee’s passing last November, indicating that the comic icon still had a few MCU films to appear in.

“I’m not going to tell you what specifically, but Stan always appreciated a good surprise,” Feige said at the time.

While it’s unclear exactly what Lee’s future cameos could entail, it’s safe to say that they take on a different context after his passing. His Captain Marvel cameo was an interesting example of that, with the larger scene evolving after Lee’s death.

“Instead of just the pure laugh we had, we had a little bit of a smile from Captain Marvel in response to it, and she kind of breaks character for a moment,” Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden explained in a recent interview. “I think it reflects a little bit of what the audience is feeling, and we allowed that to happen.”

“It’s sad. I mean it feels like one of the first red carpets without him, this being the first Marvel Studios film released without him, you know,” Feige echoed at the film’s London premiere. “Frankly, we feel like all the films we’ve made are a tribute to his work and we’re always trying to do our best and do right by he and all his co-creators. This one, though, is particularly important since it’s the first one. So, yes his cameo and this film sort of begins as a celebration to Stan and his legacy.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.