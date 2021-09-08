Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson’s Hiking Outfit Goes Viral

Brie Larson is currently gearing up for The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel, which will be helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. Larson is pretty active on social media, and we’ve seen a lot of cool training posts recently. The actor also recently welcomed Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu, to the MCU in a sweet tweet. Larson’s latest post is making some waves online due to a pretty epic hiking outfit she posted on Twitter. The post went up this morning and has already gotten over 30,000 likes and counting.

“You run into me hiking in this outfit. Wyd?,” Larson captioned the post. You can check out the images in her tweet below:

You run into me hiking in this outfit. Wyd? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nxs4Srm8tc — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 8, 2021

Larson’s tweet has gotten some funny replies ranging from jokes about the look to concern about her well-being. “Ask you for a side quest,” one fan joked. “Offer you some bug spray and sunscreen,” someone else replied. You can check out some more responses to the tweet here.

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,” Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day.” She added, “They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see … You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

In addition to Larson, The Marvels is set to feature WandaVision‘s grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and the return of old and friend, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

The Marvels is currently set to be released on November 11, 2022. In the meantime, Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes What If…?, which releases new episode on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is now playing in theatres, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on November 24th, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.