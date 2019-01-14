Gemma Chan Has Heard Rumor ‘Captain Marvel’ Cast Won’t Be Allowed to See Film Early

Captain Marvel star and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Gemma Chan believes the cast won’t be permitted to screen the hotly anticipated film.

“I think it’s going to be fun. I haven’t seen it,” Chan told Deadline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve heard a rumor that we’re not going to be allowed to see it. I think it’s Marvel policy, so I guess I’ll find out what makes the final cut when I see it with everyone else. But it was fun to play something completely different.”

Whether or not Chan and her co-stars screen Captain Marvel ahead of its red carpet world premiere, the Crazy Rich Asians star looks forward to seeing her blue-skinned Marvel debut, where she plays Starforce member and Kree warrior Minn-Erva.

“It was very different to any other job that I’ve done. I enjoyed the physical challenge of it. I had to train for it,” Chan said.

“I loved working with Brie [Larson] and with [directors] Anna [Boden] and Ryan [Fleck] and the rest of the cast. They’re all brilliant. I think the caliber of the people and the talent that Marvel can attract is what’s really attractive to me.”

The star previously told The Koz Times the film is “an incredible project” and “very fun,” but was careful to say too much in keeping with the Disney-owned studio’s aversion to secrets spilling.

“I would love to talk to you about my character in more detail but if I do, Marvel will send probably someone to kill me,” Chan joked.

Chan’s plight is shared by co-star Jude Law, who is admittedly unused to the level of secrecy surrounding Captain Marvel.

“I think it might be this British-American difference. With Fantastic Beasts, they’re like, ‘We assume you’re not going to give away any of these secrets. And if you do, we’re going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you,’” Law said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“In Marvel, it’s like, ‘Don’t you f—ing ever tell anybody about this!’”

The studio is famously so secretive it often allows its actors to only read its scripts on iPads while under supervision to prevent leaks. Avengers: Infinity War star Paul Bettany previously admitted he was supplied fake scripts while Nebula star Karen Gillan said she was never given a script to its sequel, the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel opens March 8.