‘Captain Marvel’: New Starforce Image Spotlights Minn-Erva, Yon-Rogg, and Korath

Marvel Studios continues to give more and more sneak peeks at their upcoming Captain Marvel film, and now we have a new look at Starforce’s Yon-Rogg, Korath, and Minn-Erva.

The new photo seems to take place before a mission, as Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg (we think?) is going over some things with his team. Djimon Honsou’s Korath and Gemma Chan’s Minn-Erva are ready for action, and we even get a look at their weapons as they hold them next to their sides. You can check out the new image in the photo below.

Korath and Minn-Erva are part of the Kree’s elite Starforce team. Minn-Erva herself is more known in the comics for being an adversary of Carol Danvers, and during a recent trip to the set, Chan was asked how much of the comics would make it into the film regarding her character.

“I would say it’s a little bit of a – they’ve definitely taken it in their own direction in terms of their imagining of this team,” Chan said. “There are elements of her there, but I would say it’s a little bit different.”

As for if we’ll see her turn full villain, Chan wasn’t ready to completely let that out of the bag, but she also doesn’t dismiss the possibility either.

“That’s a good question. I think it’s definitely a developing relationship,” Chan said. I’ll say that, yeah.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

