Captain Marvel Directors Explain Why Supreme Intelligence Was Important to Carol’s Arc

When Captain Marvel came out earlier this year, it introduced fans to yet another new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hala, the homeworld of the Kree, is an incredibly expansive world introduced in the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck film led by an AI called the Supreme Intelligence. Played by Annette Bening on-screen, the Supreme Intelligence resembled the late Mar-Vell whenever it interacted with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), leading the being to have a major role in the development of Captain Marvel.

On the home media release of the film, Boden and Fleck sat down for their commentary track and explained why Bening’s take on the Supreme Intelligence was so integral to Danvers’ development in the film.

“This idea that the Supreme Intelligence gave her her powers was something that was really interesting to us from the beginning,” Boden said on the track. “The idea of telling a story about a superhero who thinks her powers were given to her by somebody else but her journey is to discover that you know she had these powers and the Supreme Intelligence hasn’t been giving them to her but has in fact been holding her back, is scared of her using her complete powers.”

In the final cut of the movie, the Supreme Intelligence didn’t appear as anyone besides Bening’s Mar-Vell. At one point, however, the film was set to include the Supreme Intelligence’s comic-accurate big green head.

“It was there. We did develop a line where within that space from the big pool of water in the back of the room, that eventually, that’s where the big green head would come out of,” Captain Marvel production designer Andy Nicholson previously told ComicBook.com. “I think eventually for the final scene of the movie, it would’ve taken away from what was the core focus which was, it would’ve been a big spectacle which would’ve overwhelmed the main thrust of what we were doing which was talking about Carol’s development and transformation into Captain Marvel.”

