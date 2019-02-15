‘Captain Marvel’ Tracking For Over $100 Million Opening Weekend

Disney’s newest Marvel Studios film Captain Marvel is looking to be a big hit on opening weekend, as it’s currently tracking for a $100 million-plus debut.

Captain Marvel is currently looking at an opening box office weekend in North American of $100 million-plus, which would make it the biggest North American debut since Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom hit with $148 million (via THR). Whether it can surpass that number remains to be seen, but you should never bet against Cap.

With that $100 million-plus debut, the film could overtake several of its Marvel Studios brethren. That would put it ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp ($75 million), Doctor Strange ($85 million), Thor: The Dark World ($85 million), Guardians of the Galaxy ($94 million), Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($95 million), and Iron Man ($98 million). We’re not sure if it can catch Spider-Man: Homecoming on opening weekend, which sits at $117 million, but it definitely could.

Other nearby films are Thor: Ragnarok ($117 million) and Iron Man 2 ($128 million), and it is also likely the film tops Wonder Woman, which hit with $103 million, but we’ll have to wait and see. There’s still 3 weeks until the movie hits theaters, which gives Marvel Studios plenty of time to drum up even more interest and reveal more information in the trailers, only helping the film’s chances at box office success.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

