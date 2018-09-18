‘Captain Marvel’: Is That Nick Fury’s Beeper From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

Marvel Studios first teased Captain Marvel‘s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War. The first trailer for Captain Marvel makes good on that tease.

In the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, Nick Fury sees the chaos ensuing after Thanos wiped out half of all life on Earth. Fury sees Maria Hill vanish into dust. He pulls out a beeper and sends a message. Fury then vanishes into dust and the beeper falls to the ground. Audiences can see the Captain Marvel logo appear after the message sends.

In the Captain Marvel trailer, we see a younger Nick Fury meet Carol Danvers. We also see Fury with a beeper. He uses the beeper to send a message, presumably to Danvers though it could be to another SHIELD agent.

The beeper appears to be the same as the one used in Avengers: Infinity War, though it appears to have been modified by then. The beepers in both scenes share the same basic shape and layout. In Infinity War, it appears to have been modified with some additional tech, likely to help the message travel through space.

Now that we know the beeper is capable of sending full-text messages, we are left wondering what message Fury sent to Carol after Thanos’ snap.

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and so features a younger Nick Fury. He’s still played by Samuel L. Jackson through the movie magic of digital de-aging. Jackson has said the film will provide a kind of origin story for Fury.

“I’ll read something, and I’ll read it as present Nick Fury, and I’ll go, ‘He would never do this.’ And I go, ‘Oh, wait a minute. He’s not in that place yet. The Nick Fury we meet is sort of a bureaucrat in an interesting sort of way,” Jackson said. “He hadn’t become jaded or a slave to the cynicism that we normally see. He sort of respects the people that are above him, more so than the Nick Fury that people are used to.”

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th, 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.